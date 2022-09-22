VIP AUDIO 9/22 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag – Is AEW’s momentum loss in last year unprecedented? Should Drew have beat Reigns? Best source for AWA history? Pre-1900s pro wrestling, Jungle Boy, Austin, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

A follow-up on the lack of history of pro wrestling in the pre-1900s era.

What is the history of big name boxers benefiting pro wrestling’s business?

When are wrestlers typically told the finish of their matches?

Is Steve Austin right when he says if you’re not in pro wrestling to be world champion, you shouldn’t be in the business?

Aren’t a lot of AEW’s issues behind the scenes more typical pro wrestling locker room stuff than an actual indictment of Tony Khan’s promoting style?

Thoughts on the pros and cons of MJF’s approach in his promo last week on Dynamite.

Isn’t there a happy medium between defending the WWE Title every month and doing it as infrequently as Roman Reigns is?

Has WWE explained what Damage CTRL means?

What is Jungle Boy meant to be?

Why did WWE show a close-up of a fan wearing a t-shirt with a reference to Chris Benoit?

Shouldn’t Drew McIntyre be more hung up on how he was cheated out of a chance to win his match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle and actually demand a rematch rather than just talk about Solo Sikoa?

Where are the best sources of AWA wrestling history?

Point by point legal analysis of leverage C.M. Punk might have on AEW given the nature of what went down after his media Q&A with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

Did Punk plan to trigger everything that happened after All Out or was it based on genuine emotions and it led to things he didn’t anticipate?

Is AEW at risk of turning away fans now that the most interesting story is behind the scenes turmoil that they aren’t even addressing on TV?

What is Tony Khan’s end game with Jade Cargill and has he likely picked out who will eventually beat her?

Has any pro wrestling company lost more momentum in a year than AEW has in terms of its relative perception to its primary competitor, WWE?

Who should finally beat Roman Reigns?

Isn’t it already clear a mistake was made by Paul Levesque not having Drew McIntyre beat Roman Reigns now that Reigns is moving on to a match with Logan Paul?

