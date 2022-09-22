VIP AUDIO 9/22 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag – Is AEW’s momentum loss in last year unprecedented? Should Drew have beat Reigns? Best source for AWA history? Pre-1900s pro wrestling, Jungle Boy, Austin, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- A follow-up on the lack of history of pro wrestling in the pre-1900s era.
- What is the history of big name boxers benefiting pro wrestling’s business?
- When are wrestlers typically told the finish of their matches?
- Is Steve Austin right when he says if you’re not in pro wrestling to be world champion, you shouldn’t be in the business?
- Aren’t a lot of AEW’s issues behind the scenes more typical pro wrestling locker room stuff than an actual indictment of Tony Khan’s promoting style?
- Thoughts on the pros and cons of MJF’s approach in his promo last week on Dynamite.
- Isn’t there a happy medium between defending the WWE Title every month and doing it as infrequently as Roman Reigns is?
- Has WWE explained what Damage CTRL means?
- What is Jungle Boy meant to be?
- Why did WWE show a close-up of a fan wearing a t-shirt with a reference to Chris Benoit?
- Shouldn’t Drew McIntyre be more hung up on how he was cheated out of a chance to win his match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle and actually demand a rematch rather than just talk about Solo Sikoa?
- Where are the best sources of AWA wrestling history?
- Point by point legal analysis of leverage C.M. Punk might have on AEW given the nature of what went down after his media Q&A with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.
- Did Punk plan to trigger everything that happened after All Out or was it based on genuine emotions and it led to things he didn’t anticipate?
- Is AEW at risk of turning away fans now that the most interesting story is behind the scenes turmoil that they aren’t even addressing on TV?
- What is Tony Khan’s end game with Jade Cargill and has he likely picked out who will eventually beat her?
- Has any pro wrestling company lost more momentum in a year than AEW has in terms of its relative perception to its primary competitor, WWE?
- Who should finally beat Roman Reigns?
- Isn’t it already clear a mistake was made by Paul Levesque not having Drew McIntyre beat Roman Reigns now that Reigns is moving on to a match with Logan Paul?
