Bray Wyatt currently listed as a babyface on Smackdown

Bray Wyatt is reportedly listed as a babyface on the WWE Smackdown depth chart.

PWInsider is reporting that the company sees Wyatt as the number one babyface on the show, with Drew McIntyre clocking in at number two.

Wyatt returned to the WWE after more than a year away at the Extreme Rules PLE. Wyatt has cut two promos on Smackdown, but has not fully been placed in a specific feud with another star on the show.

Wyatt was released from his WWE contract in 2021.

