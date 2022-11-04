VIP AUDIO 11/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (10-13-2004): Pat Patterson resigns after butting heads with Triple H behind the scenes, Chavo Jr. replaces Cena as top Smackdown babyface, Nash & Hall plugged by TNA prematurely, more (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Oct. 13, 2004 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics: Pat Patterson resigns after butting heads with Triple H behind the scenes over Raw roster critique, WWE Cena stabbing storyline to explain absence, Chavo Guerrero Jr. replaces Cena as a top babyface on Smackdown, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall advertised by TNA prematurely, Roddy Piper speaks on TNA Impact about Big Bossman saved his life once, reaction to Kane storyline on Raw, Heidenreich stinks it up on Europe tour, possibility of WWE moving from Spike TV back to USA, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

