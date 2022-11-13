VIP AUDIO 11/12 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Hall of Fame season with Dave Musgrave (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L embraces the time of year where one gets to put an unhealthy amount of time and energy into analyzing what it means to be a Hall of Famer in the realm of professional wrestling! That’s right, it’s HOF season, and Alan is joined by fellow voter Dave Musgrave to talk about the changes to the ballot this year, some of the more interesting candidates to them, and how their final ballots might take shape (Dave gets points for early submission; Alan is leaving his to the wire!). Some of the candidates discussed include Sputnik Monroe (a man with an incredible story that went beyond wrestling), Ole Anderson (a man who definitely does not care about being in the Hall, except that he really does care…a lot), Tomohiro Ishii, CIMA, and of course Shingo Takagi. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, as there was so much to chew on this year. Check it out!

