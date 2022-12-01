SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship has officially been added to the Ring of Honor Final Battle PPV event.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Garcia and Yuta sat with their respective factions during a backstage interview segment with Renee Paquette. Yuta challenged Garcia to the match and Garcia instantly accepted. Yuta is a former ROH Pure Champion.

ROH Final Battle will air live on PPV on December 1o. The other announced match for the event is Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship.

It's OFFICIAL! The @ringofhonor World Title will be on the line when Champion @IAmJericho faces former Champion @ClaudioCSRO at #ROHFinalBattle LIVE on PPV on Saturday Dec. 10 from @utacollegepark in Dallas/Ft. Worth TX!

🎟️ https://t.co/QXOgSJW3Vv | https://t.co/vrln7JZc5W pic.twitter.com/bcboQiZfbL — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 28, 2022

If Castagnoli loses the match, he will be forced to join Jericho’s faction, The Jericho Appreciation Society.

