Championship match added to ROH Final Battle PPV

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 1, 2022

ROH adds championship match to Final Battle
PHOTO CREDIT: ROH
Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship has officially been added to the Ring of Honor Final Battle PPV event.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Garcia and Yuta sat with their respective factions during a backstage interview segment with Renee Paquette. Yuta challenged Garcia to the match and Garcia instantly accepted. Yuta is a former ROH Pure Champion.

ROH Final Battle will air live on PPV on December 1o. The other announced match for the event is Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship.

If Castagnoli loses the match, he will be forced to join Jericho’s faction, The Jericho Appreciation Society.

