Stephanie McMahon discusses WWE global strategy

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, declared that international expansion is a focus for the company. McMahon appeared at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit and discussed the WWE global strategy.

“In addition to that, international is the focus for us, as we have discussed in the past, but now we really have the opportunity to create what we call ‘global localization’ or ‘glocal’ where we can create local Performance Centers with local talent, replicate the lines of business that we have here in WWE and do it on a much smaller scale, but ultimately, hopefully that’ll ladder up into the bigger product and potentially then creating a World Cup-type scenario which would be fun and exciting,” McMahon said. “It also then of course is an opportunity for talent to rotate throughout and we can have local stars that can ultimately come up to the main roster of WWE.

“You look at our new deal in Australia with Foxtel, where we need to bring a stadium event to Australia as well and how are we looking at that in terms of our international Premium Live Events? How does that work in terms of our domestic strategy? How are we gonna be able to maximize our opportunities there?” (h/t Post Wrestling)

Stephanie McMahon took over CEO duties from Vince McMahon as CEO this past summer after Vince retired due to sexual misconduct allegations.

CATCH-UP: 11/29 NXT REPORT: Hazelwood’s live report on Iron Survival Challenge competitor reveals, Dijak’s return, Toxic Attraction vs. Carter/Chance/Lyons, more