VIP AUDIO 11/30 – East Coast Cast #604 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss Survivor Series fallout, speculation on who Reigns will face at WrestleMania, Tony Khan’s announcement regarding AEW Women’s Championship, more (88 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On the ECC this week, Cam and Trav get into Survivor Series fallout talk. The show being so psychologically sound and most everything made sense. Quality match outcomes, especially Sami Zayn shining in his dedication to The Bloodline. Some speculation on who Roman Reigns faces at WrestleMania. Tony Khan makes a questionably timed announcement regarding the AEW Women’s Championship that only takes away and does nothing to add. MJF’s first promo as AEW champion tonight. Where does Bobby Roode fit in a Triple H era of WWE creative? Live streamers and more conversation.

