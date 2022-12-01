VIP AUDIO 11/30 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Survivor Series, fantasy booking of February’s Elimination Chamber match, MJF’s first words as AEW champion, more (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back with VIP talking a bit of Survivor Series and what might be next for Roman Reigns. Some fantasy booking of February’s Elimination Chamber match and what they might do with Sami Zayn. Rich recaps and runs down the highlights of tonight’s AEW Dynamite show, including MJF’s first words as AEW champion. William Regal learns what happens eventually to snake handlers. Travis pretends he knows about college football. Book challenge update, plus emails.

