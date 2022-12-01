News Ticker

MJF unveils new AEW World Championship belt on Dynamite

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 1, 2022

MJF unveils new world championship belt
MJF (photo courtesy AEW)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF unveiled a new AEW World Championship belt during his first appearance on AEW Dynamite since winning the world title at Full Gear.

On Dynamite, MJF addressed his championship reign, explained his relationship with William Regal, and ran down the current world title belt. MJF then revealed that he had a new belt created and showed it to the audience in the middle of the ring. The belt was Burberry patterned and called it Triple B or Big Burberry Belt.

MJF will face Ricky Starks with his championship on the line at the upcoming Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. Other matches for that show have not been announced at this time.

CATCH-UP: 11/27 BTW RETURN OF THE DRAGON TV REPORT: Ricky Steamboat returns to the ring, more

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*