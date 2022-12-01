MJF unveils new AEW World Championship belt on Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF unveiled a new AEW World Championship belt during his first appearance on AEW Dynamite since winning the world title at Full Gear.

On Dynamite, MJF addressed his championship reign, explained his relationship with William Regal, and ran down the current world title belt. MJF then revealed that he had a new belt created and showed it to the audience in the middle of the ring. The belt was Burberry patterned and called it Triple B or Big Burberry Belt.

"You are now in the era of @The_MJF and my reign of terror has just begun." Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/4UOINJhJfT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

MJF will face Ricky Starks with his championship on the line at the upcoming Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. Other matches for that show have not been announced at this time.

