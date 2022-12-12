Ronda Rousey confirms she’s like a run with the tag titles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ronda Rousey says that she’d like a run with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

In an appearance on her YouTube channel, Rousey addressed a fan question regarding whether or not she’d like to become a champion. “Yes,” Rousey of wanting to win the tag titles with Shayna Baszler. “I’m happy just to have a tag title. I don’t need a singles title. A tag run would be fun. I mean, both is cool. I’ve been doing singles for so long, I’m ready to change it up. That’s another thing, too, people forget I only have a year-and-a-half of in-ring experience.”

Rousey is the current WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, but has recently aligned with Shayna Baszler and the duo is feuding with Shotzi and Raquel Gonzalez. Rousey won the women’s title from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash.

Since joining the WWE in 2018, Rousey has strictly worked as a singles act and has held the Raw Women’s Championship in addition to the Smackdown title. Rousey was a part of the first-ever all women’s main event of WrestleMania 35. She wrestled Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for both the Smackdown and Raw championships. Rousey was pinned by Lynch in the match.

Rousey returned to the WWE in 2022 and won the women’s Royal Rumble. She wrestled Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38, but was unsuccessful in capturing the title in that match.

