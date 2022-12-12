Two NXT talents pitched for WWE main roster

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Two NXT talents have reportedly been pitched to join the main WWE roster.

Fightful Select is reporting that Von Wagner and Cameron Grimes have both been involved in pitches that would see them move from NXT to the main roster in WWE. The report does not indicate what Grimes or Wagner would be doing on the main roster or what brand they would appear on, but does reveal that the plan is for main roster call-ups to happen more frequently and with a steady flow instead of the longer stints in NXT that we’ve seen in the past.

Cameron Grimes is a former NXT North American Champion. Most recently, Grimes feuded with Joe Gacy in NXT. Von Wagner has not won a championship as of this time and recently lost an opportunity to join the Iron Survival Challenge at NXT Deadline.

Full NXT Deadline Results

Roxanne Perez defeated Cora Jade, Zoey Stark, Kiana James, and Indi Hartwell in the first-ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Grayson Waller defeated Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy, and Axiom in the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Isla Dawn defeated Alba Fyre

The New Day defeated Pretty Deadly to win the NXT Tag Team Championship

Bron Breakker defeated Apollo Crews to retain the NXT Championship.

