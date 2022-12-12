Thunder Rosa in-ring return reportedly set

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former AEW Women’s World Champion, Thunder Rosa, may be set for an in-ring return in February of next year.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Rosa is looking at a potential return in the ring in February after being out of action with back issues since August. The report from Dave Meltzer indicates that there were thoughts of using Rosa as the mystery partner for Saraya on an early January episode of AEW Dynamite, but that Rosa will not be ready by then.

Thunder Rosa was the AEW Women’s World Champion heading into the All Out PPV event. She was scheduled to face Toni Storm, but did not participate in the match due to her back injuries. Storm won the Interim Women’s World title while Rosa remained on the shelf recovering.

Toni Storm lost the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship to Jaime Hayter at Full Gear and since then, the interim tag was removed and the title was officially stripped from Rosa.

Rosa has competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history including a Lights Out Match against Britt Baker, which was the first women’s main event match in AEW history.

In addition to being a former Women’s World Champion in All Elite Wrestling, Thunder Rosa is former NWA Women’s World Champion as well.

CATCH-UP: SPOILERS: 12/9 Impact Wrestling TV Results