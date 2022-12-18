Action Andretti comments on victory over Chris Jericho

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Action Andretti says that he had some butterflies ahead of his match with Chris Jericho on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Andretti spoke with Busted Open Radio this week and talked about his career-altering victory.

“The nerves were definitely there, the butterflies are always there,” Andretti said. “I knew I couldn’t be nervous once the bell rung, you know? I could let it all out in the back, but once I was in that ring, and I hear Jericho’s music going, and the people singing, and the flames going off, I had my game face on through all that. I still knew it was time to get down to business and put on my best performance.”

Chris Jericho called his match with Andretti a tune up match, but things in the bout got serious when Andretti kicked out of The Code Breaker. After that, Andretti held big time momentum in the match and connected with a flurry of high-flying offense. In the end, Andretti got the win — his first in AEW. Jericho was shown backstage after the match and was visibly angry about his performance and the outcome in the match.

Andretti was signed to AEW after the victory.

CATCH-UP: Update on WrestleMania 39 match card