1/13 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Gunther vs. Strowman IC Title, Owens vs. Zayn

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JANUARY 13, 2023

GREEN BAY, WI AT RESCH CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with the Smackdown video intro. Afterwards, pyro exploded on the stage in the arena and the camera panned the crowd. Michael Cole said the Royal Rumble is in two weeks and welcomed the audience to the show. They showed a graphic for Kevin Owens against Sami Zayn. Cole called it the biggest match of Zayn’s career. Wade Barrett then hyped the match for later in the show.

-Braun Strowman’s music played and he made his entrance. Cole said that Strowman is as focused as he’s ever seen him. Cole mentioned that Strowman lives an hour and a half from Green Bay, where the show is tonight.

-Gunther made his entrance with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser at his side. Cole said that Gunther has been Intercontinental Champion for 217 days. Cole then threw to a video recap of Imperium’s attack on Strowman last week on Smackdown.

-Formal ring introductions took place.

(1) BRAUN STROWMAN vs. GUNTHER (c) (w/ Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) – Intercontinental Championship Match

Gunther and Strowman stared each other down and circled. They locked up and Strowman tossed Gunther off. Strowman backed Gunther into the corner and Gunther dropped to the outside. Gunther walked around the ring, then got back in. They locked up again and Gunther went to the arm of Strowman. Strowman tossed Gunther to the outside then followed him out. Strowman whipped Gunther into the steps, then chopped him down. Strowman got back in the ring then signaled to the crowd. Strowman ran around the ring and took down Gunther with a shoulder block. Strowman got back into the ring and celebrated. [c]

Strowman lifted Gunther to his shoulders but Gunther wriggled free and threw Strowman into the steps. Gunther slammed Strowman’s arm on the apron and tossed him back into the ring. Gunther landed a big kick to Strowman’s gut, then put on an arm lock. Strowman threw Gunther off but Gunther chopped Strowman down. Gunther tried to go back to the arm but Strowman fought him off. Gunther landed knees to the back of Strowman, then ripped at the arm again. Gunther went for an armbar and Strowman tried to fight up. The crowd cheered Strowman on. Strowman got to his feet but Gunther ripped at the arm and took Strowman back down. Gunther landed a knee to the arm and covered Strowman for a count of one. Gunther went back to the arm with another armlock. Strowman tried to lift Gunther but he couldn’t, and collapsed. Gunther kicked at the downed Strowman. Gunther hit a shoulder block to the shoulder of Strowman then chopped him. Gunther stayed on the arm and brought Strowman back down to his knees. Strowman landed rights to fight out. Gunther answered with a big chop. Strowman delivered a couple more rights then hit a clothesline to take Gunther down. Strowman whipped Gunther into the corner then delivered a back body drop on Gunther coming out. Gunther stalked Strowman but Imperium attacked while the ref’s back was turned. Strowman fought them off and caught Gunther coming towards him with a powerslam for a near fall. [c]