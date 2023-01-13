News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/13 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Will Vince book Triple H to kiss his ass on TV? Are fans or TK at fault for Sasha Banks expectations? Could Stephanie start a new promotion? Was MJF-Takashita promo racist? More (82 min.)

January 13, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Will Vince McMahon book Triple H to kiss his ass on Raw or Smackdown or will he be gratified enough that Triple H kisses it in private?
  • Are Vince McMahon’s action this past week irrational and how does his daughter fit into his moves?
  • What the return of George Barrios and Michelle Wilson could mean?
  • Reactions to a list of predictable things in pro wrestling that Tony Khan could shake up by going against expectations.
  • With Eddie Kingston referencing “The King’s Road” style of pro wrestling, did that style cause premature endings to careers and cause Misawa’s death?
  • How popular were the pillars of All Japan in the 1990s and how will they be remembered?
  • What would be the viability and the pros and cons of Tony Khan purchasing Highspots?
  • If Paul Levesque, Shawn Michaels, and William Regal follow Stephanie McMahon out of WWE, what are the changes they start a new pro wrestling company?
  • How does all of WWE upheaval affect C.M. Punk’s options in pro wrestling?
  • What is Master Wato supposed to be?
  • Which wrestlers that Triple H brought back after Vince’s retirement are most likely to be now be cut or demoted?
  • What are the chances WWE doesn’t get a new TV deal if Saudi Arabia does end up involved in ownership?
  • Can a case be made that Dean Ambrose was better than Jon Moxley in terms of storylines and match style?
  • What does Roman Reigns do that’s actually outstanding?
  • Should Ariel Helwani stray into pro wrestling coverage considering how compromised is comes across?
  • Wasn’t MJF’s promo on Dynamite this week straight up racist?
  • Was the letdown when Sasha Banks/Mercedes Martinez didn’t show up in L.A. the fault of Tony Khan or fans letting speculation fuel expectations?
  • Will today’s era be looked back on as a pro wrestling boom period?
  • Why can’t pro wrestling explore problematic behavior (misogyny, xenophobia, political extremism, etc.) when actors in TV shows and movies can without controversy?

