VIP AUDIO 1/13 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Will Vince book Triple H to kiss his ass on TV? Are fans or TK at fault for Sasha Banks expectations? Could Stephanie start a new promotion? Was MJF-Takashita promo racist? More (82 min.)

Will Vince McMahon book Triple H to kiss his ass on Raw or Smackdown or will he be gratified enough that Triple H kisses it in private?

Are Vince McMahon’s action this past week irrational and how does his daughter fit into his moves?

What the return of George Barrios and Michelle Wilson could mean?

Reactions to a list of predictable things in pro wrestling that Tony Khan could shake up by going against expectations.

With Eddie Kingston referencing “The King’s Road” style of pro wrestling, did that style cause premature endings to careers and cause Misawa’s death?

How popular were the pillars of All Japan in the 1990s and how will they be remembered?

What would be the viability and the pros and cons of Tony Khan purchasing Highspots?

If Paul Levesque, Shawn Michaels, and William Regal follow Stephanie McMahon out of WWE, what are the changes they start a new pro wrestling company?

How does all of WWE upheaval affect C.M. Punk’s options in pro wrestling?

What is Master Wato supposed to be?

Which wrestlers that Triple H brought back after Vince’s retirement are most likely to be now be cut or demoted?

What are the chances WWE doesn’t get a new TV deal if Saudi Arabia does end up involved in ownership?

Can a case be made that Dean Ambrose was better than Jon Moxley in terms of storylines and match style?

What does Roman Reigns do that’s actually outstanding?

Should Ariel Helwani stray into pro wrestling coverage considering how compromised is comes across?

Wasn’t MJF’s promo on Dynamite this week straight up racist?

Was the letdown when Sasha Banks/Mercedes Martinez didn’t show up in L.A. the fault of Tony Khan or fans letting speculation fuel expectations?

Will today’s era be looked back on as a pro wrestling boom period?

Why can’t pro wrestling explore problematic behavior (misogyny, xenophobia, political extremism, etc.) when actors in TV shows and movies can without controversy?

