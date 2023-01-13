VIP AUDIO 1/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (1-12-2005): Hogan backstage at Smackdown, latest twists on potential WM21 matches with top names, Flair-Puerto Rico blow-up, RVD, Chyna, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 12, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

The latest twists on several potential WrestleMania matches with top names

Hulk Hogan backstage at Smackdown last night.

Extensive details on New Jack’s surprising WWE tryout this week.

The cruiserweight rumors

Chyna on VH1’s “The Surreal Life”

The Ric Flair-Puerto Rico blow up that had everyone talking in WWE this week.

The scoop on Rob Van Dam’s knee injury

Rob Feinstein and Jeff Jarrett news

And more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts which began in 2003. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

