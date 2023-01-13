FREE PODCAST 1/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #208 (1-4-93) of the PWTorch including Vader beats Simmons for WCW Title, more news on Flair possibly leaving WWF, Clash of Champions main event changes, Rumble trivia, more (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the fifty-second episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #208 of the PWTorch including news of Vader’s second WCW title reign, Flair possibly headed for WCW, changes to the Clash ThunderCage main event, Lex Luger’s upcoming WWF debut, Alex answers Royal Rumble trivia, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

