FREE PODCAST 1/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Saraya and Storm turn on Willow, Top Flight’s upset win over Bucks, live callers, emails (143 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Eric Krol to review AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They start with an assessment of whether this show felt more like a two-hour Rampage than a Dynamite. They also talk about the angle with Saraya and Toni Storm and the overall trajectory of the AEW Women’s Division. They talk with callers and emailers about the Jay Briscoe acknowledgement and was it enough, Kushida and Bandido in big matches without a lot of context or build, and much more.

