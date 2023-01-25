News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss WBD allowing Dana White’s Power Slap to move forward but not allowing Tony Khan to run tribute show for Jay Briscoe, women’s feud in AEW, more (109 min.)

January 25, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s show starts with a long discussion on WBD allowing Dana White’s Power Slap to move forward but at the same time not allowing Tony Khan to run a tribute show for Jay Briscoe. Other topics include the women’s feud in AEW, TV ratings, Danielson, Cage, the upcoming AEW Dynamite card, and a bunch of listener emails.

