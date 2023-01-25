FREE PODCAST 1/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon & Soucek discuss WBD allowing Dana White’s Power Slap to move forward but not allowing Tony Khan to run tribute show for Jay Briscoe, women’s feud in AEW, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s show starts with a long discussion on WBD allowing Dana White’s Power Slap to move forward but at the same time not allowing Tony Khan to run a tribute show for Jay Briscoe. Other topics include the women’s feud in AEW, TV ratings, Danielson, Cage, the upcoming AEW Dynamite card, and a bunch of listener emails.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO