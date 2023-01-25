VIP AUDIO 1/24 – WKH – Focus On WWE: Raw 30 rating perspective, insider items on Raw 30, Rumble, WrestleMania, Austin, Rock, Nash, more (18 min.)

News Ticker

January 25, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on WWE” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:

  • WWE Raw 30’s big ratings and perspective on it in the big picture
  • Why the Becky Lynch-Bayley match was scratched, who is responsible, and what about the Raw 30 format contributed to the problem
  • What segments ran longer than planned on at Raw 30
  • Addressing conflicting reports on the Steve Austin-WrestleMania situation
  • Who was invited to Raw 30 but didn’t attend, and what was planned for the Bloodline segment that didn’t happen
  • Smackdown ratings notes
  • And more

