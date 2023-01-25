VIP AUDIO 1/24 – WKH – Focus On WWE: Raw 30 rating perspective, insider items on Raw 30, Rumble, WrestleMania, Austin, Rock, Nash, more (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this edition of a "Focus on WWE" edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:

WWE Raw 30’s big ratings and perspective on it in the big picture

Why the Becky Lynch-Bayley match was scratched, who is responsible, and what about the Raw 30 format contributed to the problem

What segments ran longer than planned on at Raw 30

Addressing conflicting reports on the Steve Austin-WrestleMania situation

Who was invited to Raw 30 but didn’t attend, and what was planned for the Bloodline segment that didn’t happen

Smackdown ratings notes

And more

