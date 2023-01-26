FREE PODCAST 1/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: On-site reports from Jay Briscoe tribute match, Hangman’s promo, Family Therapy, MJF-Danielson feud, mailbag (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tyler Sage as guest co-host. They begin with a conversation about the Jay Briscoe tribute on Dynamite. They were then joined by Javier Machado and Sean Radican for back-to-back segments to get more perspective and details on the Briscoe tribute and the Briscoe Brothers’ legacy. Then they talked with three on-site correspondents who attended the show, giving details on crowd reactions, what they thought were the highs and lows of the experience, and also Rampage spoilers (with a spoiler warning). They also read Mailbag questions and comments throughout. Other key topics included the latest Hangman Page promo, the MJF-Bryan Danielson angle after the Brian Cage vs. Danielson match, the Family Therapy segment, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO