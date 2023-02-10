SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ronda Rousey back on WWE television may be a reality sooner than later.

PWInsider is reporting that Rousey was spotted by fans in Connecticut ahead of this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown that airs from there. Rousey is not booked to be on the show and a segment or match with her involved is not being promoted at this time either.

Rousey has not been seen on WWE television since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair earlier this year. Rousey had been champion since beating Flair at WrestleMania Backlash in 2022. Reports indicate that Rousey will be working WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles this year, but that her match may be in the women’s tag team division alongside Shayna Baszler as a partner.

Currently, Rousey is not booked for WrestleMania or the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18.

Elimination Chamber 2023 Match Card

Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford – United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Carmella vs. Natalya – Raw Women’s Championship WrestleMania Number One Contender Elimination Chamber Match

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Rhea Ripley & Finn Balor

Ronda Rousey is a former WWE Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion. She returned to WWE at last year’s Royal Rumble event and was a part of first-ever all women’s main event of WrestleMania at WrestleMania 35.

Ronda Rousey WWE WrestleMania 35 Analysis

“That was non-stop drama,” Wade Keller wrote. “I’m not going to mark it down because it was so late in the night and everyone was tired. That was just a hell of a match. Great pacing throughout. Hard-hitting. It felt like all three desperately wanted to win.”

