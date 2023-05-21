FREE PODCAST 5/21 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-22-18) Rousey-Jax, Reigns, Lashley’s Sisters with live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Livecast cohost Andrew Soucek. They discussed Ronda Rousey-Nia Jax and Stephanie McMahon’s role, the Bobby Lashley’s Sisters segment with Sami Zayn, the latest developments with Roman Reigns including linking him again with Seth Rollins, and more including live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent to share what happened in the arena off-camera.

Then in a bonus segment, a jump back five more years to an installment of the Wade Keller Hotline featuring a detailed report on the May 20, 2013 episode of WWE Raw including Triple H vs. Curtis Axel, Randy Orton vs. Jack Swagger, The Shield vs. Kofi Kingston & Team Hell No, plus Ryback issues an ambulance challenge, and more.

