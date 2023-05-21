Lineup for NJPW Resurgence PPV tonight featuring Ospreay vs. Tanahashi, tournament to crown first Strong Women’s Champion

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW Resurgence will air on PPV tonight from the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif. on NJPW World. The show is headlined by the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Finals and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. WIll Ospreay in a IWGP U.S. Hvt. Championship Number One Contender’s Tournament match.

The show also features AEW wrestler Jon Moxley in tag action as he teams with Wheeler Yuta and Shota Umina to take on Chaos (Rocky Romero & Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada.

The show begins at 8 p.m. ET tonight.

The complete lineup is as follows: