VIP AUDIO 6/26 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Nick Aldis’s alleged heel turn, use of young stars such as Yuya Uemura and Bhupinder Gujjar, Scott D’Amore returning to ring, more (53 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo are back to recap last week’s Impact TV show and the key points of the prior week. Topics include Nick Aldis’s alleged heel turn, the use of young stars such as Yuya Uemura and Bhupinder Gujjar, Scott D’Amore returning to the ring, the departure of Jimmy Jacobs and his replacement, matches for the upcoming Australian tour, and much more.

