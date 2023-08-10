VIP AUDIO 8/10 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Top IC Champs ever, Top promos ever, L.A. Knight, Bloodline overrated, could Nakamura beat Seth, is Adam Cole setting up MJF, more (56 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Is Todd going to write a book some day?

Ranking the top promos of all time including Wade’s AWA list

Alex McDonald defends the Summerslam finish and proposes an explanation

Should producers get blamed for what wrestlers do in the ring?

Is Seth Rollins basically a comedy figure now?

Is the interference in the Tribal Combat match just bad swerve booking?

Can Endeavor really keep Vince McMahon with his legal troubles?

Is L.A. Knight not at all like his on-air persona?

Is Dominik getting a boost in his development in NXT?

Is Bullet Club getting ruined?

Who are the best and worst IC Champions?

Can Matt Hardy do better than acting like he did in 2000 with Jeff back?

Is Bloodline overrated and about to crash?

Is Adam Cole setting up MJF in that ROH Tag Team Title match?

Could Bloodline matches headline both nights of WrestleMania again next year?

Might Shinsuke Nakamura beat Seth Rollins for the title, and might Triple H want to give Nakamura a chance to be a World Champion in WWE?

