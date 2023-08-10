VIP AUDIO 8/10 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Top IC Champs ever, Top promos ever, L.A. Knight, Bloodline overrated, could Nakamura beat Seth, is Adam Cole setting up MJF, more (56 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.
- Is Todd going to write a book some day?
- Ranking the top promos of all time including Wade’s AWA list
- Alex McDonald defends the Summerslam finish and proposes an explanation
- Should producers get blamed for what wrestlers do in the ring?
- Is Seth Rollins basically a comedy figure now?
- Is the interference in the Tribal Combat match just bad swerve booking?
- Can Endeavor really keep Vince McMahon with his legal troubles?
- Is L.A. Knight not at all like his on-air persona?
- Is Dominik getting a boost in his development in NXT?
- Is Bullet Club getting ruined?
- Who are the best and worst IC Champions?
- Can Matt Hardy do better than acting like he did in 2000 with Jeff back?
- Is Bloodline overrated and about to crash?
- Is Adam Cole setting up MJF in that ROH Tag Team Title match?
- Could Bloodline matches headline both nights of WrestleMania again next year?
- Might Shinsuke Nakamura beat Seth Rollins for the title, and might Triple H want to give Nakamura a chance to be a World Champion in WWE?
