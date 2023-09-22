Matt Riddle’s name added to list of released wrestlers by WWE, Riddle addresses his departure

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Matt Riddle has been released by WWE. Riddle acknowledged his departure on Twitter/X” tonight.”

“Just wanted to inform everyone that I’m no longer with WWE,” he wrote. “Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon.”

Riddle was in the midst of a storyline with Drew McIntyre in recent weeks, but was pulled from WWE events after an incident at an airport earlier this month where he accused airport police of sexually violating him. A police report, cited by TMZ, said police were called to the airport due to an intoxicated individual on the flight back from WWE’s event in India, a reference to Riddle.

Riddle joined WWE In 2018 and wrestled in NXT for a 18 months before moving to the main roster. His peak storyline was a team with veteran Randy Orton, known as RK-Bro. They won the Raw Tag Team Titles twice. He also held the U.S. Title and wrestled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title.

