VIP AUDIO 6/9 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW Dyamite developments, MJF returns, Bryan Danielson and one last match for world title, AEW Collision review (69 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In episode #6 of “Collision Cafe” with Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani, they discuss the developments from this past Wednesday, including MJF’s return to live TV, Bryan Danielson wanting to win the Owen Hart Cup, why should the AEW Learning Tree storyline be scrapped, the women’s division continues to shine, and more. They also review AEW Collision this past weekend from Council Bluffs, Iowa.

