VIP AUDIO 7/18 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Should Ospreay get some quicker wins? Is Swerve hurt by not having a top heel rival yet? What if Ambrose got Seth’s push? Should Vaquer go to NXT first? What if Austin stayed healthy? More (94 min.)

In part two of this week's episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Is it hurting Swerve Strickland that he hasn’t had a big match as champion against a clear-cut heel?

Does it hurt Will Ospreay that he hasn’t defeated anyone in AEW in less than ten minutes?

Is Dave Meltzer adding to the tribalism of pro wrestling fans with his pattern of pushing back against AEW criticism?

How different would the careers of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista, and Randy Orton have been if Steve Austin stayed healthy and his lead babyface run lasted years longer?

Does Tony Khan book primarily for himself to the detriment of AEW’s growth and, if so, does that disqualify him from being considered a good booker?

What if Dean Ambrose got Seth Rollins’s push?

What are the best love triangle feuds in pro wrestling?

Drafting among wrestlers in history with the same first names

Does the way Stephanie Vaquer has vacated her scheduled non-WWE dates reflect poorly on WWE and Paul Levesque?

Which countries have the best pools of wrestling talent?

Do we really know why Cody Rhodes left AEW for WWE?

A pushback to Todd on his dismissing of John Cena’s success as a top star and Todd’s response to it.

A push-back to defenses of Stephanie Vaquer being sent to NXT by WWE

The latest Bloodspot event.

