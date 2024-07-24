VIP AUDIO 7/24 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Nic Nemeth and if it’s the right time for his title reign, plus Impact and Slammiversary reviews (54 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo discuss a big week in TNA. First they talk about the crowning of a new world champion in Nic Nemeth and analyze if this was the right time for his title reign. Then they review the go-home episode of Impact, followed by a rundown of the Slammiversary PPV.

