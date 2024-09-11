NXT Ratings Report (9/10): Did the Street Profits, Chelsea Green, and Pete Dunne in advertised matches give a big boost to NXT viewership, comparisons to last two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (9/10) episode of NXT on USA Network averaged 628,000 viewers, compared to 631,000 the prior week and the 615,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 603,000.

They went up against the Presidential Debate on cable news and broadcast networks.

One year ago this week, it drew 850,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 715,000. So this year, in this latest rolling ten-week average, NXT is down 112,000 viewers. Last year, WWE was pushing NXT more than usual with major name guest stars, coinciding with negotiations to sign a new TV deal.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 728,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 651,000. NXT is down 48,000 compared to two years ago in this ten-week period.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.19 rating, compared to 0.17 and 0.17 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.18.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.26 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.21.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.14 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.15.

NXT, in the key 18-49 demo, is down 0.03 from last year in this ten-week period, but 0.03 above the same period from two years ago.

The announced matches and segments were…

Ridge Holland vs. Duke Hudson

Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne – Last Man Standing match

Jordynne Grace Open Challenge for TNA Knockouts Championship

Super Sonic Duo (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) – NXT Tag Team Championship match

Charlie Dempsey vs. Je’Von Evans – NXT Heritage Cup Championship match

Giulia vs. Chelsea Green

