10 YRS AGO – TNA IMPACT TV Report (11-5-2014): MVP challenges Bobby Roode for TNA Title, plus Kurt Angle, Sam Shaw (Dexter Lumis), Rockstar Spud, Gail Kim, more

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

TNA Impact Results

November 5, 2014

Taped in Bethlehem, Pa.

[Q1] Impact opened with GM Kurt Angle welcoming out new TNA World Hvt. champion Bobby Roode. Roode talked about his accomplishment before former champ Bobby Lashley interrupted with MVP and Kenny King. MVP did the talking, saying that Roode did not beat Lashley. He did a little too much talking, saying Lashley only got a title shot because he was injured. Lashley and King were taken aback by MVP stepping to the front of the line, and Roode agreed to a title match tonight. [CB]

[Q2] (1) X Division champion Samoa Joe & Low Ki vs. The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) in the finals of the #1 contender Tag Tournament. [CB]

[Q3] The two-segment finale continued after the break with Jeff smashing Low Ki with a corner attack leading into a Swanton Bomb. Jeff knocked Joe off the ring apron, then Matt hit a top-rope moonsault for the pin and the win. WINNERS: Hardys to become #1 contenders to the Tag Titles held by The Wolves. [CB]TNA aired a video package on the Gunner/Sam Shaw drama now involving Brittany.

[Q4] Sam Shaw and Brittany came to the ring for a promo. Craziness was interrupted by Gunner, who walked out on-stage to remind Shaw that he used to be a friend. But now there’s two creepy bastards. Shaw tried a punch, but Gunner blocked and pounded on poor Shaw. Britt got involved, allowing Shaw to cut off Gunner and put him to sleep. [CB] TNA introduced Indian wrestling signing Mahabali Shera. Lengthy video, then a recap of the first hour of the show.

[Q5] (2) Devon & Tommy Dreamer beat Bram & Magnus. Dreamer took a long, long beating from the heels using various weapons. He was set to take a superplex, but Devon made the save. Dreamer then made his unrealistic comeback with a Kendo stick shot and DDT on Magnus for the win. … Gail Kim talked about her KO Title challenge. [CB]

[Q6] Rockstar Spud came to the ring for interview time with Jeremy Borash. Spud sent a message to Ethan Carter III. Spud got out his aggression, then ECIII and Tyrus came out. Carter questioned JB getting involved in this, saying he owes everything to the Carters, just like Spud. ECIII and Tyrus hit the ring, JB was bumped, Spud was double-teamed, and suddenly Eric Young stormed the ring to chase off the heels. [CB] Gail Kim and Havok were introduced for the Knockouts Title match.

[Q7] (3) KO champion Havok beat Gail Kim to retain the Knockouts Title. Havok attacked Gail in the entrance way before the match started. There was concern over Gail being able to continue heading to break. [CB] Gail fought back once the match continued, but Havok put her away after a long struggle. Another solid Gail Kim title match. … Bobby Lashley packed his bag to presumably leave the building before MVP’s title challenge.

[Q8] [CB] (4) TNA World Hvt. champion Bobby Roode beat MVP to retain the TNA World Title. The match started six minutes before the top of the hour. After a back-and-forth battle, MVP went for the Playmaker, but Roode swung out into the Roode Bomb. Roode covered for the win. Post-match, Bobby Lashley hit the ring and sneak-attacked Roode, then walked right by MVP, who didn’t understand the cold shoulder.

Next Wednesday: Lashley and Austin Aries have an issue. Plus, the Hardys challenge The Wolves for the Tag Titles.

