AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (11/27): Continental Classic kickoff episode drops more than 100,000 viewers, a break from past years on night before Thanksgiving

Wednesday night’s (11/27) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 536,000 viewers, compared to 640,000 the prior week and the 666,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average (excluding the night it aired on Tuesday instead of Wednesday) is 632,000.

Although Dynamite aired the night before Thanksgiving, the prior two years there wasn’t a notable dropoff in viewership on the Wednesday episode before Thanksgiving.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 858,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 909,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 870,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 917,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.15 rating, compared to 0.20 and 0.22 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.18.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.29 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.28.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.26 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.30.

The announced matches and segments were…

Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii – ROH World Championship match

Darby Allin vs. Brody King – Continental Classic Gold League match

Ricochet vs. Claudio Castagnoli – Continental Classic Gold League match

Mark Briscoe vs. Shelton Benjamin – Continental Classic Blue League match

