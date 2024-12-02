FREE PODCAST 12/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (12-5-2019) Mike & Andrew discuss two weeks of AEW Dynamite including Jericho vs. Scorpio Sky, future of Omega, Cody, AEW Tag Division, Moxley (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (11-28-2019 and 12-5-2019) to two episodes of the All Elite Aftershow.

First, from Nov. 28, 2019, Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek react to that week’s AEW Dynamite, including Chris Jericho vs. Scorpio Sky for the AEW World Title. They also look at Cody, the future of Kenny Omega, the 50/50 booking in the AEW tag team division, and what might be next for Jon Moxley. The guys also talk about some of the Corey Graves controversy and the Impact throwback episode that aired on Tuesday before taking listener emails.

Then the following week’s Dec. 5, 2019 episode is analyzed including Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela, Cody Rhodes’s promo, and the opening match with the Young Bucks, Dustin Rhodes, and The Inner Circle. They discuss the upcoming match between Chris Jericho and Jungleboy, as well as Luchasaurus speaking and a lot more! Then they close the show taking listener emails.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO