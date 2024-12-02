News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/2 – WKPWP 10 Yrs Ago Live Call-In Show: Part two of Punk’s bombshell podcast with Cabana analyzed, plus ROH Final Battle, TNA, more (129 min.)

December 2, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 10 Yrs Ago Weekend Flashback episode on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast feed, we present the Dec. 4, 2014 episode of the PWTorch Dailycast with Greg Parks & James Caldwell discussing part two of C.M. Punk’s podcast interview with Colt Cabana in-depth, plus other WWE, TNA, and ROH topics.

