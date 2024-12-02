NXT PREVIEW (12/3): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair vs. Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan – Women’s Last Chance Fatal Four-Way Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying match
- Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King vs. Axiom vs. Cedric Alexander – Men’s Last Chance Fatal Four-Way Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying match
- Karmen Petrovic vs. Nikkita Lyons
- NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tag Team Battle Royal
- X-Pac and Eric Bischoff will be in attendance
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (11/26): Wells’s live report on Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears, Tatum Paxley vs. Fallon Henley, Iron Survivor Qualifiers, more
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Ridge Holland vs. Andre Chase for a shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Deadline, Iron Survivor Challenge qualifiers
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.