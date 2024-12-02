News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (12/3): Announced matches, location, how to watch

December 2, 2024

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Where: Orlando, Fla. –  WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair vs. Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan – Women’s Last Chance Fatal Four-Way Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying match
  • Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King vs. Axiom vs. Cedric Alexander – Men’s Last Chance Fatal Four-Way Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying match
  • Karmen Petrovic vs. Nikkita Lyons
  • NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tag Team Battle Royal
  • X-Pac and Eric Bischoff will be in attendance

