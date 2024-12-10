NXT PREVIEW (12/10): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee
- Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx
- Giulia to speak
- Oba Femi to speak
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (12/3): Lindberg’s Live Report on Eric Bischoff’s NXT Appearance, Last Chance Mens & Women’s Iron Survivor Matches and more
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Deadline Hit List: Iron Survivor Challenge matches, Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland for the NXT Title, Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice in an NXT Underground match
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.