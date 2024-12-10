News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (12/10): Announced matches, location, how to watch

December 10, 2024

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Where: Orlando, Fla. –  WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee
  • Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx
  • Giulia to speak
  • Oba Femi to speak

