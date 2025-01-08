AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (1/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Where: Clarksville, Tenn. at F&M Bank Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,171 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,465. The arena has a capacity of 6,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Buddy Matthews vs. Will Ospreay

Mark Briscoe vs. Bobby Lashley

Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale – 3-Way for #1 spot in Women’s Casino Gauntlet at Maximum Carnage

Casino Gauntlet match (winner to get World Title shot at Maximum Carnage)

Kenny Omega to return

Jeff Jarrett to appear

MJF to appear

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/1): Amin’s report on Hangman vs. Cassidy, Acclaimed vs. Hurt Syndicate, Hayter vs. Hart, Rated FTR vs. Death Riders

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Cope, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta, Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart, Hangman Page vs. Orange Cassidy