AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (1/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Where: Clarksville, Tenn. at F&M Bank Arena
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,171 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,465. The arena has a capacity of 6,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Buddy Matthews vs. Will Ospreay
- Mark Briscoe vs. Bobby Lashley
- Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale – 3-Way for #1 spot in Women’s Casino Gauntlet at Maximum Carnage
- Casino Gauntlet match (winner to get World Title shot at Maximum Carnage)
- Kenny Omega to return
- Jeff Jarrett to appear
- MJF to appear
