5 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (2-5-2020): Adam Cole & Fish & O’Reilly vs. Riddle & Dunne & Ciampa, plus Swerve, Angel, Breeze, Dijak, Martinez, Devlin

WELLS’S NXT TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 5, 2020

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA. AT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, Beth Phoenix

[HOUR ONE]

-Recap of last week’s events, as well as Rhea Ripley’s appearance on Raw, leading to Charlotte’s response to Rhea’s Wrestlemania challenge on tonight’s show.

-The Broserweights entered in a mini monster truck, with Matt Riddle driving. Riddle was all smiles as he drove and Pete Dunne had his usual scowl. Awkwardly, Matt Bloom stood in full view up on the ramp watching. Maybe for safety’s sake? The Broserweights hit the ring and Riddle started in promoting their match at TakeOver: Portland. Dunne said the last thing he thought he’d do was team with Riddle, but look at them now. The lovefest broke down as “Theme from Undisputed Era” played, bringing Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish to the ring. “Who are you? You’re Matt Riddell. You’re Peter Doon.” Roderick Strong came out to keep the champs from hitting the ring. Fish said the team had bigger fish to fry. Riddle said “Bobby Fish said fish. That’s hilarious. How much fish could Bobby Fish fry if Bobby Fish could fry fish?” Riddle got the crowd to say the tongue-twister with him as an angry Bobby Fish got dragged off the stage by his mates. Dunne said the Broserweights would smoke Undisputed Era at TakeOver: Portland.

(Wells’s Analysis: This seemingly nonsensical pairing continues to pay dividends. Both seem to be inspired by the pairing and it’s elevating both, rather than coming off as a wacky temporary pairing)

-The announcers promoted Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano coming up.

(1) ISAIAH “SWERVE” SCOTT vs. ANGEL GARZA

Garza was out first; the announcers told the story that Garza was annoyed that Swerve got pinned in the four-way match, costing Garza his championship.

Quick reversals to start. Garza caught Swerve with a kick to the solarplexus as he tried to roll away. Swerve fought off Garza and hit a huracanrana from the second rope (with Garza also on the second rope). Garza rolled out. Swerve went at Garza for a tope, but put on the brakes when Garza put up his feet. Swerve charged and flipped over the top rope for a plancha, but Garza threw a superkick and hit Swerve’s head as he came down, leading to split-screen commercial.

Back from commercial, Mauro outlined Angel’s appearance and attack on Rey Mysterio on Raw. Garza was in control and he ripped off his pants and threw them at Swerve’s face, then threw a superkick and covered for two. Garza had orange gear that hadn’t appeared on NXT before; still not sure if the Raw appearance signals the beginning of the end of Garza on NXT. Swerve hit a flatliner for two. Garza got to his knees. Swerve threw a palm strike. Swerve raised Garza to his feet and threw kicks. Enzuigiri by Swerve, but Garza countered a planned – stunner? – with a superkick. Both guys were on their knees and threw chops and palm strikes. Garza threw a number of back-to-back headbutts, but Swerve hit a powerbomb out of the corner for two.

Swerve went up but Garza recovered and hit a thrustkick. Garza joined Swerve up top but got thrown off. Swerve jumped from the top and Garza threw his pants at him for a distraction, but Swerve didn’t bit and hit his finisher for a long two. “This is awesome” chant. They went to the corner and Angel took Swerve down off the ropes, then hit The Wing Clipper for the win.

WINNER: Angel Garza at 10:36.

After the match, Garza said he just beat Swerve, and on Raw, he took out Humberto Carrillo and Rey Mysterio. He said he didn’t lose his Cruiserweight Title, so he wants it back. He said he knows Jordan Devlin is in the house, so he’ll be watching for him.

-Backstage, The Undisputed Era demanded to know where Tommaso Ciampa was hiding. There was a guy getting a haircut back there for some reason, and though they initially walked past him, Roddy went back and grabbed the clipper from the stylist and sheared two big strips in the guy’s hair. They left the building, still trying to find Ciampa.

(Wells’s Analysis: This match didn’t have to have a commercial break, did it? Good stuff, but no surprise as Garza wins, seemingly on the way to a loss to Jordan Devlin before he heads up to Raw)

-Mercedes Martinez hype segment.

(2) KILLIAN DAIN vs. DOMINIK DIJAKOVIC

Where has Dain been? I hate to say it, but I haven’t really thought about him. Earlier today at the Performance Center, these two had a little run-in and accused the other of being in the way.

Dain went at Dijakovic in the corner upon the bell. Punches in the corner. Irish whip, but Dijakovic moved and hit some shots and then an ax-handle from the second turnbuckle. Dain hit a clothesline to put Dijakovic out of the ring, then followed. “Shave your back” chant is apparently still in play. Dijakovic rolled Dain into the steps, then came off of them with a cannonball and rolled Dain into the ring. Dijakovic wanted a discus punch or lariat, but Dain cut it off with a spear leading to commercial.

Back from commercial, Dain was in control, but Dijakovic rolled through a suplex and hit a release suplex of his own. Sit-out chokeslam from Dijakovic for two. Both guys went up in the corner and Dain hit a superplex. Both guys sold for a moment. Dain charged right into a waiting boot, but hit a big boot of his own. Dain charged into a rotating big boot and Dijakovic covered for two. Dijakovic went up for a moonsault but missed. Dain wanted a Vaderbomb, but Dijakovic held him in place, put Dain in the torture rack and hit Feast Your Eyes.

WINNER: Dominik Dijakovic at 8:13.

Mauro mentioned that Dijakovic has back-to-back wins over Dain and Damian Priest, so what else does he have to do to get a match for the North American Championship against Keith Lee? He then said he got an answer from William Regal, and they’ll go at TakeOver: Portland. Lee hit the ramp and made the challenge to Dijakovic…Mauro’s comment kind of killed the reveal there.

(Wells’s Analysis: Decent enough match, though after a lengthy absence and now a match to enhance someone for a coming match, it’s clear he’s not a priority anymore. With the amount of talent coming up right now, it’s hard to say where Dain fits in)

-Backstage, UE ran upon Kushida. When Kushida couldn’t tell them where Tommaso Ciampa is, Cole powerbombed him into a trash bin. Bronson Reed approached them and Roddy hit a running knee on him. Cole told the cameraman to keep following them.

-Mauro had Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor via video. Johnny said he’s been counting down the days for three months, but Finn countered he’s been counting the days for four years because he’s sick of hearing about Johnny Wrestling. Johnny said he has to beat the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time, but he says Finn has to have this match too. Finn said he didn’t want to have a great match – he doesn’t work by the hour. Gargano said Finn better not bring the Finn who lost to Bobby Lashley seventeen weeks in a row on Raw. He said he’ll drive a stake through Finn’s heart. Finn said he doesn’t have a heart.

(3) MERCEDES MARTINEZ vs. KACY CATANZARO

Kacy got a little hype package as she went to the ring – seems there are plans for her in the short-term.

Standing switch and a spinebuster by Martinez for two. To the corner, chop by Martinez. Delayed suplex by Martinez. Kacy escapedand hit a dropkick and a headscissors takeover. Miz-style corner clothesline by Kacy. Rana with a trap for two by Kacy. Catanzaro looked to hit an elbow over the top rope from the apron, but Martinez hit her in the air and knocked her to the floor. Martinez went out and tossed Kacy into the post. Martinez beat Kacy into the apron, then the barricade. Again to the barricade, and then back into the ring. Fisherman Buster by Martinez finished.

WINNER: Mercedes Martinez at 2:57.

(Wells’s Analysis: It seems there are a lot of options for Martinez – it looks like she’ll be built up initially; whether she stops in a gatekeeper role or flirts with the title picture will be interesting to see. Kacy is just back from injury but seems to be on a good track)

-Cathy Kelley was with Rhea Ripley, who said she was focused on Bianca Belair, but it was nice of the queen to show up tonight.

[HOUR TWO]

-At TakeOver: Portland, Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai will face off in a Street Fight. No mention made whatsoever of their match last week.

-Undisputed Era kept searching backstage, and Tommaso Ciampa popped out from between two trucks and started taking them out. He cleared all but Cole, then brought Cole inside and started pounding Cole’s head against the announce table. Ciampa had control, but the rest of Undisputed Era charged and they quadruple-teamed Ciampa in the ring. The Broserweights hit the ring to make the numbers closer to even, and a bunch of “security” tried to break it up. Ciampa, Riddle and Dunne stood tall in the ring. William Regal hit the ramp and said if they all want to fight, they should get their gear so they can do it tonight. UE hit the ring and the brawl continued for a surprisingly long time.

(4) TYLER BREEZE vs. JORDAN DEVLIN

Non-title, I think. Breeze entered second to a good pop; Devlin charged him with a knee as he tried to enter the ring to boos. Devlin hit the ring and taunted the crowd with his belt as Mauro said “Breeze versus Devlin when we return…we think!”

Upon return, the match had started officially. Devlin was stomping on Breeze, then took him to a corner and hit a chop. Irish whip, but Breeze hit a couple of kicks to the head and covered for two. The numbers “5 2 20” flashed briefly on the screen as a teaser, as they did last week. Assuming it’s a Velveteen Dream teaser, I expect he’ll join Ciampa and Broserweights against Undisputed Era. (Shortly after I typed this, they announced it as a six-man, with Roddy sitting out)

Breeze took Devlin to the corner and wrapped his leg around the post and wrenched it twice. Back in, Breeze draped Devlin’s leg over a rope and dropped a knee on it. Devlin got back in it and hit a backbreaker for two. Breeze got to his feet and Devlin threw forearms. Devlin slapped Breeze, who returned with repeated chops. Dropkick by Breeze. Legdrop for two. Breeze brought Devlin to a seated position and dropped elbows on Devlin’s trapezius. Devlin got to his feet and hit an uppercut, then ran the ropes, where Breeze hit a back bodydrop and then dumped Devlin with a clothesline. Breeze followed out, but Devlin hit a PK and an Asai moonsault to the outside. Referee Drake Wuertz got to nine before both guys rolled in.

Devlin chopped Breeze in the corner. Breeze returned with rights to the stomach. Uranage by Devlin for two heading into a second commercial.

Upon return, Breeze was grounded. Devlin stepped on his face and chest and yanked up an arm to boos. Breeze blocked DevlinSide and hit a couple of flying forearms. Superkick and dropkick by Breeze. Flying forearm in the corner. Lariat got two. To the corner, Breeze set up Jordan Devlin, who escaped trouble, shoved Breeze and hit a flying cross-body; Breeze rolled through and covered for two. Breeze ran into Spanish Fly by Devlin for two. “Tyler” chant. Devlin dragged Breeze to a corner and went for a moonsault, but Breeze put the legs up. Single-leg crab by Breeze. Devlin crawled to the ropes but Breeze brought him back. Devlin rolled into a pin combo for two. Huge superkick by Breeze for a long two (“that was three” chant).

Breeze stalked Devlin and went for an Impaler. Devlin blocked and hit a cutter from the apron for two. Devlin sold frustration that it wasn’t over. Both guys got to their feet and threw shots. Kick by Breeze. Hard headbutt by Devlin. DevlinSide finished.

WINNER: Jordan Devlin in about 17:00 (opening bell during commercial).

(Wells’s Analysis: Wow, this could have gotten six minutes and I don’t think I would have batted an eye, but Breeze was given a lot of offense and some near-victories. It’s just as well, as Devlin has a wide, varied offense and got to show off a lot of it here)

-Outside, Charlotte Flair was arriving fashionably late to the show.

-Bianca Belair hit the ring for her undefined meeting with Rhea Ripley. She said in a little over a week she’d be heading to Portland to become the next NXT Champion, but Rhea apparently forgot that because she went to Raw to get in Charlotte’s business. She called out Rhea, but instead, Charlotte’s music played. Bianca looked stunned as she stopped mid-sentence and Charlotte strode to the ring. Charlotte acted like she was waiting for Belair to hold open the ropes for her for a moment. She soaked in the reaction, largely positive. “Welcome home” chant.

Charlotte said she has a lot of respect for Bianca Belair. She’s an amazing athlete. “But you are NOT me.” She points out that Rhea overlooked Bianca, so while Bianca runs her mouth –

Rhea Ripley’s music played for a second interruption. She strode to the ring confidently with the belt around her waist as Beth Phoenix called out the amazing female star power in the ring.

Charlotte put out her hand to push Bianca aside. Rhea started cutting a promo on Charlotte as Belair histrionically sold her annoyance. “Hold up, hold up, uh-uh.” She got in Charlotte’s face. “You standing here, and you don’t even GO here.” “EST” chant. “And you think you’re gonna just go through me at TakeOver? Girl, uh-uh!”

Charlotte said “Bianca, this is a conversation for champions. So stand over there…and fix your braids.” Big WHOOOOAAAAA for that. Rhea threatened Charlotte for cutting on Bianca. She said she and Bianca will tear each other apart at TakeOver, but they have a saying around there…”We…are NXT.” Rhea and Bianca nodded at one another and flapjacked Charlotte to a huge pop. Bianca eyed Rhea’s title, which Rhea held up, as she walked from the ring. Mauro hyped the main event match coming up next.

(Wells’s Analysis: NXT always brings it in the ring, but they do such a good job with this type of segment that I come away feeling that they should do a few more of them. This did a great job of promoting both upcoming matches, and still leaving the door open for Bianca to win (either to create a triple threat, which I feel Bianca has earned of late, or so Rhea can fast track to the main roster and work with Charlotte there)

(5) TOMMASO CIAMPA & THE BROSERWEIGHTS (Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne) vs. UNDISPUTED ERA (Adam Cole & Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly)

As UE was entering the ramp, the faces charged and attacked all of them. The brawl got going in earnest. Tommaso Ciampa was limping – I sure hope that’s kayfabe. The faces cleared out Roddy on the concrete floor and finally things went to the ring. Ciampa and O’Reilly went at it to start; O’Reilly hit some knees but Ciampa took him to the corner with an Irish whip and tagged Riddle; Fish came in also. Fish threw punches and kicks, but Riddle trapped Fish in a triangle. Fish rolled up Riddle for two to break. Cole tagged in but walked into a boot (well, a bare foot). Dunne tagged in. Dunne wanted Bitter End but Cole blocked. To the corner, Fish and Strong distracted Dunne and took him to the outside and slammed him on the apron.

Cole took Dunne into the ring and hit a few shots, and tagged Fish. Fish kept Dunne close to the UE corner, and stomped him and hit a senton atomico. O’Reilly tagged in. Hard fists to the chest. Fish tagged back in and the tag champs looked to double-team, but Dunne blocked and hit a knee on O’Reilly. Dunne crawled to the corner and made the tag to Riddle, who laid waste to the tag champs. Overhead kick. Exploders for everyone. Bro-tons for both. Deadlift German to Fish got two. Fish bailed and UE regrouped on the ramp leading into split-screen commercial. It ended up primarily being a heat segment on Riddle.

Back to full screen, Fish leaned on Riddle with a front chancery. Riddle fought back with fists but Fish took him down with a drop toehold and tagged Cole. Cole put knees to Riddle’s back and hit a sleeper. A couple of knees and then O’Reilly tagged in. Cole hit his Ushigoroshi using O’Reilly’s knee, and O’Reilly covered for two. Riddle tried to get back in it with some shots, but O’Reilly latched on his standing sleeper. Riddle popped up from a German after avoiding a ripcord knee, and hit a running PK. Riddle reached the corner but Fish was on the outside, and he yanked away the faces. Finally Riddle reached the corner and Cole and Dunne tagged in. Dunne stomped the digits, then hit a big kick to the back of Cole’s head for two. Dunne went up and missed a moonsault; Cole hit a running knee. Cole wanted Panama Sunrise but Dunne blocked. Ushigoroshi by Cole for two. Fish tagged in and then O’Reilly tagged so they could double-team, but Dunne avoided their attack and tagged Ciampa in.

Ciampa cleaned out both guys and put his knees to O’Reilly. Roddy tried to get involved and Ciampa put him down with a knee. Project Ciampa on O’Reilly got two, and FIsh broke it up. Riddle jumped in to spear fish. O’Reilly crawled for a tag, and Ciampa let him go and tag Cole. He begged Cole to come at him. Ciampa and Cole threw rights but the ring filled with all six guys before long. The other four were cleared out and Ciampa lifted Cole for probably Air Raid Crash, and Roddy ran in for the simple DQ.

WINNERS: Ciampa & Broserweights at 13:39.

UE used their numbers to put down the three faces. The Broserweights were taken out outside of the ring and then UE stood above Ciampa in the ring. Roddy, Kyle and Fish held Ciampa down so Cole could spray-paint a yellow X on Ciampa’s back. UE stomped down on Ciampa. Cole got in his face and taunted him as the others held him down. They set up for a big knee from Cole, but the 5-2-20 thing showed up on the big screen, and the circles moved to form what was clearly Velveteen Dream’s third eye sunglasses. When the lights came up, Dream was on the top rope, and he flew off to take out two of UE. He cleared all of them out and then ripped off his pants (there were tights underneath) and he did the Rick Rude gyration taunt. His tights had a painting of himself, Roddy and Roddy’s kid on them, and the back said “CALL ME MARINA.” Wow. UE ran off and the camera focused on Dream as the show went off the air.

(Wells’s Analysis: The match had some good chaotic action, but didn’t kick into a special gear as it existed to set up a major return. A lot of folks likely correctly predicted Dream to return here, but it was still a cool moment and the audience exploded for him and is ready to see him back. It looks like Dream will look to get his win back from Roderick Strong before moving on from there. I wouldn’t be overly surprised at this juncture to see Cole retain at Portland some way or another, and for Dream to perhaps visit the main event scene.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The finishing touches were put on TakeOver: Portland, it would seem; I’m thrilled that Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox will get a chance to show what they can do in a long-form match there, and it was probably the right call to keep them from TV this week after last week’s quickie. The Broserweights continue to be one of the best parts of NXT TV, and I’m not sure what the plan was before the tournament started, but there has to be some real consideration for them to go over in this match; it doesn’t seem there’s room at the moment for either of them for singles gold. Killian Dain returned, and lost, to little fanfare. Jordan Devlin and Tyler Breeze got a very surprising number of minutes as we all continue to wonder what happens with the Cruiserweight Championship now; will Garza get a match with Devlin on TakeOver, or the pre-show?

Even with Dream’s return, the women’s segment perhaps stood out among everything else on the show, and effectively hyped the matches impending among the competitors. All in all, a strong week. Next week is the go-home show for Portland, and just like with this week, no matches were announced for the following week. Tonight I’ll record PWT Talks NXT with Nate Lindberg and Tom Stoup; follow me all over social media @spookymilk. Cheers!

