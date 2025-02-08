FREE PODCAST 2/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Adams: Jey pondering choosing Cody, Charlotte-Tiffany exchange, Elimination Chamber qualifiers, chat, live calls (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams to discuss WWE Smackdown with live callers and the chatroom. They begin by talking at length of Jey Uso’s big week and his exchange with Cody on this show and whether there’s any chance he does pick Cody over Gunther. Then they discuss Charlotte-Tiffany Stratton, Kevin Owens’ latest car promo, roster cutbacks in the news, L.A. Knight’s shoot (worked-shoot) comment at Drew McIntyre on his promo, Elimination Qualifiers, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO