VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #847 (February 5, 2005): Royal Rumble coverage, Terri Runnels Torch Talk, Benoit says he had “no happiness in his life” in WCW, Vikings reject Lesnar, Cena’s mega-push begins

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #847 cover-dated February 5, 2005: The Cover Story features a detailed look at WWE’s television future on cable and broadcast networks… WWE Newswire is loaded with insider backstage news this week including the job progress report on V.P. of Talent Relations John Laurenaitis, criticism of John Cena’s work ethic, how Batista almost lost his job, the latest on Brock Lesnar, reaction within WWE to Puder’s beating at the Rumble and why it happened and what Puder has had to say about his treatment, and much more… Plus TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, ETC. Newswire… Bruce Mitchell writes about Jeff Jarrett being rejected by TNA’s faithful loudly on national TV… Wade Keller’s End Notes “Random Thoughts”… Royal Rumble coverage including Keller’s match report and star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, and Reader Reax… Backtrack with excerpts of a classic Vince McMahon interview… The Big Stories on Raw, Smackdown, and Impact… Pat McNeill reviews 3PW… Terri Runnels, in part four of her Torch Talk, talks about Trish Stratus, the WWE women’s division, and the time she butted heads with Vince McMahon lost…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #847

–LIST OF ALL 2004 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE