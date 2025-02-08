News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/7 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Jey considers Cody and Charlotte considers Tiffany, plus Elimination Chamber qualifiers, Alexa in singles match, new look Street Profits, KO car promo, more (29 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 7 edition of WWE Smackdown which included Jey Uso talking with Cody Rhodes about possibly choosing to face him at WrestleMania, Jey & Cody teamed against Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga in the main event, plus Alexa Bliss’s first singles match in two years, a Charlotte-Tiffany Stratton exchange regarding WrestleMania possibilities, a new look and tone for The Street Profits, another KO car promo, and more.

