VIP PODCAST 2/7 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Jey considers Cody and Charlotte considers Tiffany, plus Elimination Chamber qualifiers, Alexa in singles match, new look Street Profits, KO car promo, more (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 7 edition of WWE Smackdown which included Jey Uso talking with Cody Rhodes about possibly choosing to face him at WrestleMania, Jey & Cody teamed against Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga in the main event, plus Alexa Bliss’s first singles match in two years, a Charlotte-Tiffany Stratton exchange regarding WrestleMania possibilities, a new look and tone for The Street Profits, another KO car promo, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO