FREE PODCAST 2/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (2-22-2015) WWE Fastlane review with Parks & Caldwell including Roman vs. Bryan, Cena vs. Rusev, Cody vs. Dustin with live callers (115 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (2-22-2015) to our WWE Fastlane post-show. PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks break down the WWE Fast Lane PPV in-depth right after the event concluded with live callers and look ahead to WrestleMania 31. Top matches included Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, John Cena vs. Rusev, Wade Barrett vs. Dean Ambrose, Goldust vs. Stardust in a Dustin vs. Cody battle, and more.

