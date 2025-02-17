VIP PODCAST 2/17 – The Deep…Dive with Fann & Cooling: Arsenal vs. Leicester, WWE’s first month on Netflix, RIP Jamie Hemmings (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Will Cooling are back to discuss the Derby of the Deep Dive as Rich’s Arsenal leave it late to defeat Will’s Leicester City. They also look at whether Leicester can avoid relegation and Arsenal can win the Premier League. They then discuss Jay Uso’s surprise victory at the Royal Rumble and the first month of WWE on Netflix, which includes Will’s long-threatened rant in defense of Nielsen. They close with Rich’s tribute to regular Deep Dive guest Jamie Hemmings, who sadly passed away recently.

