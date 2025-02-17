FREE PODCAST 2/17 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago: Final ECW episode, what we knew about replacement show NXT, previewing Raw vs. Impact Monday battle in March, live callers with Keller & Bryant & McNeill (159 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Feb. 16 and Feb. 17, 2010.

On the Feb. 16, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s Travis Bryant joined Wade Keller on the show. They took phone calls, answered emails, and responded to live chat room questions on topics in the news including the previous night’s Raw, the Bret Hart car angle, the flat Elimination Chamber hype, whether Raw’s 3.6 cable rating was a sign of success or failure, some notes on TNA booking, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, we talked about the new information regarding WWE NXT and ways WWE could make this work and screw it up.

Then on the Feb. 17, 2010 episode, PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill joined Wade to take caller and email questions on topics in the news including the last ECW episode, what we knew about NXT, Impact ratings crashing during the show last week, the Elimination Chamber, Christian’s future, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow they discuss the good and bad that could result from Raw vs. Impact starting March 8 and debate the brand split’s usefulness in 2010.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO