FREE PODCAST 2/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair: Roxanne Perez, Jey-Gunther, Penta, Chamber with chat, emails, live callers (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to discuss WWE Raw on Netflix. They begin with a reaction to the advancements in the Elimination Chamber qualifiers and then a discussion who are favorites to win each match. Then thoughts on the Gunther-Jey Uso angle, could Jey’s popularity hurt Cody Rhodes’s popularity, Penta already perhaps adjusting to his style, New Day, A.J. Styles-Bron Breakker, Karrion Kross, and much more.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.