FREE PODCAST 2/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair: Roxanne Perez, Jey-Gunther, Penta, Chamber with chat, emails, live callers (141 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to discuss WWE Raw on Netflix. They begin with a reaction to the advancements in the Elimination Chamber qualifiers and then a discussion who are favorites to win each match. Then thoughts on the Gunther-Jey Uso angle, could Jey’s popularity hurt Cody Rhodes’s popularity, Penta already perhaps adjusting to his style, New Day, A.J. Styles-Bron Breakker, Karrion Kross, and much more.

