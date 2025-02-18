VIP PODCAST 2/17 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Raquel vs. Roxanne Perez, Seth vs. Balor, Styles vs. Dom, Gunther taunts Jey and his fans, Sami vs. KO unsanctioned (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 17 edition of WWE Raw which included Raquel Rodriguez vs. Roxanne Perez and Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor in Chamber qualifiers, A.J. Styles vs. Dom, Gunther taunting Jey Uso and his fans, Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens booked in an unsanctioned match for the Chamber PLE, New Day rip on Rey Mysterio, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO