VIP PODCAST 2/18 – The Fix Flashback (1-17-2018): Changes to Impact and its 2018 prospects, return of Curb Stomp, Raw and Smackdown analysis, UFC 220 (60 min.)

February 18, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Jan. 17, 2018 episode covering these topics:

  • Impact changes to roster and 2018 prospects
  • WWE Raw and Smackdown reaction
  • Curb Stomp return
  • UFC 220 and Bellator previews

