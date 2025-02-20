WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Sami vs. Owens, Styles vs. Dominik, Gunther vs. Jey Uso, Seth vs. Balor, more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

As Elimination Chamber draws closer, this week’s Raw continued to set the stage for the big show in Toronto. In addition to both Chamber matches, we have a grudge match that was added to the show this week which carries a lot of history behind it. With a friendship between these two men that goes back 20 years, their relationship has taken a dark turn in recent weeks. After failing to win the WWE Championship, one of them decided to take their frustrations out on the other in the most vicious way possible. Despite not being medically cleared to wrestle following the attack, one of these men can’t wait to get his revenge.

As the history between them goes back to their days in Canada, it is only fitting that this match happens there. In addition to that, we had A.J. Styles have his first match on Raw in two years, another heated confrontation between Gunther and Jey Uso, and the final qualifying matches for the men’s and women’s Elimination Chambers. With WrestleMania still two months away, Elimination Chamber is shaping up to be an incredible show to keep us occupied in the meantime.

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

Latest Developments:

At the Royal Rumble, Kevin Owens failed to win the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes in a brutal Ladder match. Out of concern for his best friend, Sami Zayn was there during and after the match to check on Owens. The following Monday on Raw, Owens attacked Sami from behind and hit him with a Packaged Piledriver. Owens revealed the following Friday in a video posted on X that he attacked Sami because he didn’t help him during the match with Cody, but he did help Roman Reigns during the Royal Rumble match and said he’d never forgive him. Sami responded with his own video a week later to accuse Owens of trying to end his career and that whenever he’s cleared, the two of them are going to go again and it’s not going to be fun. In response, Owens told Sami in another video to come find him at Elimination Chamber.

This week, Sami came out to open Raw and accepted the invitation from Owens for the Elimination Chamber. Adam Pearce then interrupted and said that match wasn’t going to happen due to Sami not being medically cleared. As Pearce walked away, Sami said he wasn’t taking no for an answer and wouldn’t leave the ring until he got the match. Pearce stated he can’t sanction the match and asked Sami if he understood that if Owens wants to drop him on his head again, he can’t stop him. Sami said he understood and that if he wanted to drop Owens on his head over and over again, Pearce also couldn’t stop him and demanded that he give him the match. Pearce agreed and said before walking away that it’s not official, it’s unsanctioned.

Analysis:

While it felt as if we weren’t going to get this match until WrestleMania considering the injury angle from two weeks ago, it looks like now we’ll be getting it much sooner. Considering that the Elimination Chamber is going to be in Canada, having this match there is probably a better idea. With Sami still injured from the Packaged Piledriver from Owens, it made sense how they used that as an angle to make this an unsanctioned match. With the history Adam Pearce has with both Sami and Owens, he was the perfect person for Sami to have to plead with to get the match. The back and forth between them in this segment was compelling, emotional, and gave us exactly what we wanted in the end.

When you think about the history between these two, this match is helping to make Elimination Chamber even more of a must watch show than it already is. Even though they’ve faced each other before, this match feels much different from their past matches. With the Toronto setting, the event being in a stadium, the story, and the fact that they’re much bigger stars now than the last time they faced each other, this match feels every bit as big as both Chamber matches do. Although they could’ve saved this match for WrestleMania, having it here will allow it to stand out more because of the setting and it being a smaller card. If their past matches are any sign of what’s to come, this match with the unsanctioned stipulation could potentially outshine everything else on the show (even the Chamber matches).

Grade: B+

A.J. Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

Latest Developments:

After being out for four months due to injury, AJ Styles returned to the ring in the Royal Rumble match. Last week, Styles came out to cut a promo before being interrupted by Dominik Mysterio and Carlito. Styles insulted Dominik as he told him that he would always be Rey Mysterio’s punk ass kid. After Styles knocked down Carlito, Dominik kicked Styles while he was down and when he attempted a 619, Styles chased him off. Adam Pearce told Styles that he made a match official between him and Dominik for next week and as Styles walked away, he had a brief confrontation with Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

This week, Styles and Dominik went one on one and as Styles attempted a Phenomenal Forearm, he was tripped onto the top rope by Carlito. Dominik missed a Frog Splash attempt, which allowed Styles to recover and then kick the second rope as Carlito tried to enter the ring. Dominik went for a Hurricanrana, but Styles reversed it into a Styles Clash to get the win. Bron Breakker appeared after the match and went for a Spear on Styles, but Styles moved out of the way, and he hit Dominik instead. Styles kicked Breakker, threw him out of the ring, and when Breakker ripped off his shirt and threw it at Styles, he caught it as they stared each other down.

Analysis:

After the outcome to this match, it’s clear that this feud between Styles and Dominik was just a one off. While short, the match delivered and had a great finish with the Hurricanrana turned into the Styles Clash. As fun as the match was, the real angle that came out of it was what happened after. Breakker really hit Dominik hard with that Spear that was meant for Styles and Styles getting the better of him after really set things up perfectly for whenever they do face each other. From how it looks now, it’s likely that the match will happen at Elimination Chamber.

Despite being Intercontinental Champion, it feels like Breakker isn’t really on the show as much as he should be. With this feud now with Styles and it being WrestleMania season, perhaps he’ll start to be on the show more going forward. While no one realistically expects Styles to be the one to dethrone Breakker, a match between these two is well worth the price of admission. A match with these two will not only deliver in the ring, but working with someone on the level of Styles will help Breakker get to that next level. Although not official yet, these two facing each other at Elimination Chamber would be another match on that card that has the potential to be a classic.

Grade: B

Gunther vs. Jey Uso

Latest Developments:

Two weeks ago, Jey Uso’s Royal Rumble celebration speech was interrupted by World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Gunther told Jey that if he chooses to challenge him at WrestleMania, he’d make his life hell until then. Last week, Jey opened Raw with his popular entrance through the crowd and as he was standing on top of the announce table, he was tripped from behind by Gunther. Gunther chopped Jey multiple times and hit him with two Powerbombs. Despite the brutal attack, Jey grabbed the microphone and told Gunther he’d be challenging him at WrestleMania.

This week, Gunther mocked Jey’s entrance by coming through the crowd himself. He also mocked Jey by putting his hands up and down and referred to it as a very simple gesture for very simple people. Once he made it to the ring, he asked Michael Cole and Pat McAfee if they thought Jey had a chance of defeating him at WrestleMania. McAfee responded by saying that he hopes that Jey does defeat him, which led to Gunther taking his jacket off. Before he could do anything to McAfee, Jey came out to confront him despite being held back by officials. Jey ran past them, and he and Gunther brawled in the ring. Jey attacked some of the officials who tried to break it up and the two continued to brawl until they were eventually separated.

Analysis:

The segments between these two get better and better each week. After the great segment last week where their match for WrestleMania was made official, this segment succeeded in continuing that momentum. Considering how serious he always is, Gunther mocking Jey’s entrance and walking through the crowd is an example of how entertaining he can be. As great as he is in the ring, he proved here and in the recent segments with Jey that he has more to offer as a heel beyond that. While people have been complaining about the build to WrestleMania not feeling special this year, this storyline has been the most consistent one building towards it so far.

This has been the best feud that Gunther’s been a part of, and in a way, the best feud Jey’s been a part of since he’s been a singles star. One thing to watch out for in the next few weeks is Gunther targeting Pat McAfee. After he threw his coat at him last week and seemed like he was about to attack him this week before Jey came out, it looks as if this is building towards something. With WrestleMania still two months away, it is going to be challenging to maintain the momentum of this feud until then. From what we’ve seen between these two in recent weeks and here as well, it doesn’t feel as if that momentum is slowing down any time soon.

Grade: B+

Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Latest Developments:

On the November 22 Smackdown, Jade Cargill was found brutally attacked and the identity of her attacker has remained a mystery ever since. As she was one half of the women’s Tag Team Champions with Bianca Belair, Naomi stepped in to be Bianca’s partner in Jade’s absence. On the January 27 Raw, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca & Naomi in a non-title match. Last Friday on Smackdown, Nick Aldis showed Bianca & Naomi footage of Liv & Raquel being present at the scene of Jade’s attack. Furious at what they saw, Bianca & Naomi vowed to be at Raw Monday to confront them.

This week, Liv was at ringside in Raquel’s corner as she went one on one with Roxanne Perez in a women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match. As the match went on, Bianca came out to confront Liv and Naomi appeared behind her from the timekeeper’s area and they both attacked her. With Raquel distracted by this, it allowed Roxanne to hit her with a Sunset Flip for the win and to qualify for the spinal spot in the women’s Elimination Chamber. Bianca & Naomi continued to attack Liv in the ring until Raquel pulled her away and they ran off. Later in the night, it was announced that Bianca & Naomi will defend the women’s Tag Team Titles against Liv & Raquel next week.

Analysis:

With the story involving these four women, the match between Raquel and Roxxane was pretty much an afterthought. Considering that Bianca & Naomi made it a point to be at Raw this week to confront Liv & Raquel, it was obvious that it was going to play into the outcome of the match. While the match was fine for what it was, the whole story surrounding the Jade attack outshined all of it. With Raquel wrapped up in this feud and Roxanne currently in a feud with Bayley, Roxanne was clearly going to be the one to make it into the Chamber match. With Bianca, Naomi, and Liv also in the Chamber match, we’re going to see all these stories play out in it.

With Bianca & Naomi facing Liv & Raquel for the titles next week, it seems like we’re going to see the titles change hands there. As Bianca & Naomi will likely be wrapped up in the situation with Jade going into WrestleMania, it doesn’t make sense for them to still be the champions. After the 2024 that Liv had, having a run with the tag titles with Raquel is a way to keep her as a key part of the show now that she’s not Women’s World Champion anymore. Even though they showed Liv & Raquel at the scene of the attack, this is probably being used as a swerve. Chances are, it is going to be revealed soon enough that either Bianca or more than likely Naomi was the one who attacked Jade.

Grade: B

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Latest Developments:

At Summerslam 2016, Finn Balor defeated Seth Rollins to become the 1st Universal Champion. Despite the win, an injury Finn suffered during the match forced him to vacate the championship the next night. In the Summer of 2023, Finn challenged Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship at Money in The Bank and Summerslam but came up short in both matches. Both Finn and Rollins were in the 2025 Royal Rumble match, but the match was eventually won by Jey Uso. With the Elimination Chamber coming up, it was announced that Rollins and Finn would face each other this week in a qualifying match.

In the main event, Finn attacked Rollins before the bell rang and even hit him with a Pedigree in the early going. Rollins regained the advantage when he dropped Finn knee first onto the announce table. As he attempted to Curb Stomp Finn onto the steps, he moved out of the way and tripped Rollins onto the steps. Finn later kicked Rollins onto the turnbuckle as they were both on the top rope and hit him with the Coup De Grace, but Rollins kicked out. When Finn had Rollins trapped in the Cross face, Rollins rolled out of it and hit him with a Curb Stomp for the win and the final spot in the Chamber match.

Analysis:

Much like their past encounters, these two put on another great match here. Also, like many of their past encounters, Rollins continues to have Finn’s number. Even though the outcome was a foregone conclusion, the match was arguably the highlight of the whole show. Finn attacking Rollins before the match even started really set the tone and it was pretty much all action from that point on. For as great as the match was, it had an incredible ending when Rollins escaped the cross face and hit the Curb Stomp.

Now that all the qualifying matches have wrapped up, all roads now lead to the Elimination Chamber. With Rollins officially in the Chamber match, it’s obvious that his issues with Punk are going to play out there. While he likely won’t win the match, we will get our answer there of who he will face at WrestleMania. Aside from Punk, there’s also a chance of Roman Reigns showing up to get revenge for what Rollins did to him at the Royal Rumble. Regardless of how it all goes down, Rollins and all the other participants involved are making this Chamber match the most star studded and potentially most epic one that’s ever been done.

Grade: A

Other Highlights

Penta vs. Pete Dunne

This week, Penta went one on one with Pete Dunne in a match where Ludwig Kaiser stood at ringside throughout it. Dunne reversed a Dropkick attempt from Penta as he was against the bottom turnbuckle into a running Powerbomb, but Penta kicked out. As Kaiser stood on the apron, Dunne told him to stay out of his business. Penta knocked Dunne into Kaiser and followed that with a Penta Driver for the win. Kaiser attacked Penta from behind after the match until Dunne pulled Kaiser out of the ring, and they traded blows. As they were trading blows, Penta leaped over the top rope and took out both of them.

Analysis:

Only being in the WWE for a little over a month, Penta continues to impress with another great performance here. Even though we already saw this match four weeks ago, seeing a match with two people on the level of Penta and Dunne isn’t something to complain about. All of this succeeded in making Penta look strong and continuing this storyline involving the two of them and Ludwig Kaiser. With Kaiser getting involved the way he did, this seems to be setting up a three way or possibly a tag team match where Penta will have to find a partner. While this match didn’t stand out the way some of Penta’s other matches have, it was still good enough to keep you satisfied and had an angle play out that makes you curious to see what happens next.

New Day Promo Gets Interrupted by The L.W.O.

After attacking Rey Mysterio and injuring his knee last week after Raw went off the air, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods came out to cut a promo this week. Kofi said that he’s more worthy of being a locker room leader than Mysterio since he never left the company and has won more championships than him. Xavier added that Mysterio should be thanking them for injuring him because he now has more time to spend at home with his wife. Dragon Lee along with the rest of the L.W.O. came out to interrupt and Lee simply said “New Day sucks” before they ran to the ring to attack them. Before the L.W.O. could leap over the top rope onto them, Kofi & Xavier ran away.

Analysis:

After the New Day attacked Rey Mysterio the way they did last week, it seems like he’s going to be out of action for a while. What happened in this segment established the fact that they’re likely going to go through the rest of the L.W.O. until Mysterio comes back. Unlike the other times they’ve been booed heavily, Kofi & Xavier were at least able to talk for a good amount of time here. Even though this feud with the L.W.O. has felt like it’s been dragging, Kofi & Xavier have still been able to maintain their heel heat. If there is one thing to watch out for whenever Mysterio comes back as the other L.W.O. members will probably be taken out by then, it will be who his potential partner could be.