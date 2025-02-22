20 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT (2-24-2005): Cena & Big Show vs. JBL & Orlando Jordan, plus Rey & Eddie team, Angle Invitiational, Carlito, Undertaker

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE SMACKDOWN

FEBRUARY 24, 2005

TAPED TUESDAY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA.

-The show opened by stating that portions of the show were paid for by John Bradshaw Layfield. As a slideshow of images of JBL aired, a voiceover talked about how he was the longest reigning WWE Champion in “almost ten years.” Shouldn’t the celebration wait until the actual ten year mark?

-Michael Cole and Tazz introduced the show. Highlights aired from No Way Out that were Smackdown-related along with clips from Batista’s choice at Raw.

1 — REY MYSTERIO & EDDIE GUERRERO vs. DOUG & DANNY BASHAM — World Tag Team Title match

Guerrero and Mysterio dominated the first few minutes before the break.

[Commercial Break]

They showed that during the break, Danny rammed Rey into the stairs at ringside. Cole said JBL is predicting this will be the greatest Smackdown ever. Part of that would mean the Bashams successfully regained their tag titles. Eddie went for a tag at 8:00, but Rey was still knocked out at ringside. A couple minutes later Rey recovered and did get the hot tag. Four-way action broke out. During the action, Rey mistakenly hit Guerrero with a 619 when Basham ducked. They went into a nice series of near falls. Eventually, Guerrero dove onto Doug at ringside as Rey finished off Danny with a 619 and the Dropping the Dime.

WINNERS: Guerrero & Mysterio at 13:30 to retain the World Tag Titles.

STAR RATING: **1/2

-Backstage JBL prepared for his big celebration.

[Commercial Break]

2 — KURT ANGLE vs. MATT MARTELL — Angle Invitational Challenge

Martel took some verbal jabs at Angle before the match, which made Angle add some extra suplexes before beating him.

WINNER: Angle at 2:10.

STAR RATING: 1/4* — Basic squash.

-They showed people getting out of limos all dressed up, described as Friends of JBL.

[Commercial Break]

-Josh Matthews interviewed Heidenreich backstage.

-Cole and Tazz narrated freeze-frame highlights of JBL’s win over Big Show to retain the title at the PPV, Batista’s run-in, and John Cena’s win.

-They showed all of JBL’s friends filling up the aisle having a cocktail party.

-JBL complained to Orlando Jordan that he still has a headache and his whole body aches from the Big Show cage match. Jordan asked if he was sure he wanted to go to the party. “This is my moment,” said JBL. “This is my legacy. I’ve earned this. I went through hell and hurt from head to toe. These fans have to see me. I’m their champion. They love me. Nothing is going to stop me from having this moment.” JBL is doing a good job putting over the idea that the cage match was as brutal as advertised.

-They showed Linda McMahon showing up at the WWE TV studios. (That room looks familiar. I’ve stood in that very spot before, giving then-announcer Sean Mooney a hard time during the wrestling journalists tour I was part of shortly after Titan Towers first opened in 1993, after which Vince McMahon spent about 90 minutes talking with us). Linda was there to prepare for her announcement regarding Teddy Long.

[Commercial Break]

-They even had a band playing as champagne was passed around. Cole said they’re not allowed to have champagne while on the air. Shoot, I’d pay to hear that. I might quickly hit the mute button, but I’d want to hear a little of it on the air. JBL strained to get to the ring. He said he went through razor-sharp barbed wire and survived. He went on about how he is a “wrestling god” and nobody can beat him. He said Batista chose to stay on Raw because he knew he couldn’t beat him. He was presented with a presidential-style portrait of himself. You know that won’t survive the segment. Just as he was about to proclaim the party started, Big Show’s music interrupted. The partiers scrambled.

When Show entered the ring, the Cabinet attacked Show. Cena made the save and broke the framed portrait of JBL over his head and then knocked JBL out of the ring. Teddy Long walked out and announced a tag match with Show & Cena vs. JBL & Jordan in the TV main event. Reports made that sound worse than it turned out. It was long, and I’m surprised they put that on as the second hour began since it’s not exactly a segment guaratnteed to keep viewers tuned in, but in the end it got JBL over as delusional and built a desire to see him lose to Cena.

[Commercial Break]

3 — CHAVO GUERRERO JR. vs. FUNAKI — Cruiserweight Title match

Chavo controlled offense early and worked over Funaki’s left arm. Funaki came back at at 1:30. He showed some fire and got almost no response. Chavo won with the Gory Bomb. London ran out and jumped Chavo after the match, and the 20 seconds he was out there was the most athleticism so far in the show. His enthusiasm and charisma is great, but I still haven’t figured out the theme of his new furry outfit.

WINNERS: Guerrero at 3:20.

STAR RATING: 3/4* — Okay short match, but until cruiserweights wrestle like something other than smaller heavyweights, the division won’t get over like it could.

[Commercial Break]

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

4 — UNDERTAKER vs. LUTHER REIGNS & MARK JINDRAK

Cole called Taker’s entrance “awe inspiring, bone chilling, and mentally numbing for his opponents.” Reigns jumped out of the ring and let Jindrak start. Jindrak reacted with surprise and complained. Taker beat him from behind. Reigns watched from ringside, avoiding Jindrak’s tags. Taker countered a pin attempt by Jindrak and applied a triangle choke for the three count. A number of people have complained to me, including wrestlers, about Taker’s submission arsenal not fitting his persona and gimmick. I disagree and think it’s added a new dimension to his character. That finish was inventive and fresh.

WINNER: Undertaker at 1:27.

STAR RATING: 1/4*

-Afterward, Reigns confronted Jindrak about his loss, complaining to him. Some gall. After Reigns shoved Jindrak, Jindrak attacked Reigns. The two brawled to the floor and then back into the ring until officials and agents separated them.

-Cole and Tazz reflected on the break up and the upcoming Linda McMahon announcement.

[Commercial Break]

-Carlito Cool and Long walked to the ring. Carlito said he was confident he would soon be out of a job and then he’d start really having fun without him around. Linda stolidly read her announcement. She said the board concluded that he made some questionable and biased decisions, but they were for the betterment of the Smackdown fans. She said they have decided to retain him as G.M. “Carlito, stop calling. We don’t want to hear it. And Teddy, keep up the fine work.” Carlito threw a fit in the ring. He threw down the mic. Long gave him a brief lecture about how he had some things in store for Carlito. “I am your boss,” said Long. “You show up next week, and you show up early. If you think your life has been a living nightmare, you have no idea what I have in store for you.” Cole said he couldn’t wait. The interplay between these two has been fun and now obviously will continue beyond this week.

[Commercial Break]

-Introductions took place for the main event.

[Commercial Break]

5 — JOHN CENA & BIG SHOW vs. JBL & ORLANDO JORDAN

The match was joined in progress with Show beating on Jordan. JBL wanted nothing to do with Show. When Cena tagged in, JBL remained at ringside, nursing his injuries. He did trip Cena coming off the ropes. Once Jordan got the advantage on Cena, JBL tagged in briefly. Show got the hot tag at 6:00. Show gave Jordan a monster shoulder tackle, which Tazz described as a Flying Bus. That should be the official name of that move. Cena then finished off Jordan with an FU and a Five Knuckle Shuffle for the win. Show joined Cena in center ring to celebrate. Cena spun his title belt plate with a smile on his face.

WINNERS: Cena & Show.

STAR RATING: * — Nothing wrong with it, but it didn’t develop into anything special. Just a chance to see Cena do his signature finish and tease the WM21 Smackdown title match.